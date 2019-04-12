Hats, Horses and Hope 2019 Kentucky Derby Party is May 4

Inaugural Hats, Horses and Hope event held last year. (Submitted photo)

The Second Annual Hats, Horses and Hope will benefit the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 2019 Man & Woman of the Year Campaign.

Scheduled 1-4 p.m., May 4 at 8915 N. Invergordon Road in Paradise Valley, residents, dressed from head-to-toe in their finest derby attire, can gear up to watch the Kentucky Derby while raising money to help find a cure for blood cancers, according to a press release.

Noting “the grand Southern tradition” of dressing to impress with big hats and bow-ties at the derby, guests will enjoy southern barbecue, mint juleps, specialty cocktails, the opportunity to bid on silent auction items and then “watch the greatest two minutes in sports,” the release said. There will also be photos on the red carpet.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is said to be the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer, according to the release, noting that every three minutes a person in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer.

With a mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life for patients and their families, the organization funds life-saving blood cancer research worldwide; provides free information and support services, the release added.

Event tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com for $100 per person, which include an all-you-can-eat buffet and open bar. All proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Learn more at lls.org/arizona.