Guffey joins Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health Board of Directors

Jaburg Wilk healthcare attorney and partner, Douglas Guffey, has been named to the Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health Board of Directors.

According to a press release, the health center has evolved from one pediatric nurse practitioner travelling throughout schools to eight fixed health centers located in low-income areas.

“My career has been centered on working with doctors and medical facilities. This is a great opportunity to support a non-profit that provides medical care to uninsured, underinsured and underserved patients who have no other access to quality care,” he said in a prepared statement.

The center provides access to primary medical, dental and behavioral health services to more than 23,000 children and adults per year, according to the release, adding that NOAH helps those in need regardless of ability to pay.