The great Paradise Valley trash debate comes to Town Hall

To the dismay of some but into the welcoming arms of others, the Town of Paradise Valley is considering a single-hauler contract for when, how and whom will be taking local rubbish and recycling to local landfills.

Paradise Valley Town Council is hosting a 6:30 p.m. Community Conversation Thursday, Jan. 25 at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

Facts, opinions and ethical innuendo have erupted in the Town of Paradise Valley as the local governing body embarked upon the creation of a single-hauler trash contract with thousands of words written in both opposition and in favor of the single contract prospect.

Town officials say fewer trash trucks — ones that translate into the equivalent of the weight of roughly 1,000 cars — will save dollars and cents as streets will last longer, the environment will be better for it and the neighborhood nuisance of multiple trash trucks will be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile the No. 2 respondent to the original request for proposal contends his company didn’t necessarily get a fair shake during the internal evaluation process. However, Republic Services has emerged as the proffered vendor for this municipal service with officials there steadfast in the assertion Right Away Disposal’s proposal just got beat.

Paradise Valley Town Council last month discussed the parameters of negotiated terms for a seven-year, single-trash-hauler contract won by Republic Services following a bid process evaluated by a five-person panel at Town Hall.

However, a new caveat has emerged allowing HOAs more options and extended timelines to keep their contract held with existing trash and recycling carriers, town leaders contend.

The Town of Paradise Valley historically has a free-market system offering residents the ability to choose their own trash hauler, which for some is a figment of the imagination meanwhile others hold the idea close to the heart.

Today, trash outfits providing service in the Town of Paradise Valley include Area Disposal, Right Away Disposal, Republic Services, Scott Waste Services and Waste Management.

Every few years the idea of how trash is collected and carried away from the Town of Paradise Valley permeates through the minds of elected leaders whereas this latest iteration began with an April 2016 Community Conversation.

Then, a change in ordinance last October, which precipitated the issuance of a formal bid for one company to take over the municipal rubbish needs.

The best respondent

Republic Services is a trash-hauling behemoth with 2,700 municipal contracts nationwide and $3 billion in residential services annual revenue.

“Once they got our proposal, we were head and shoulders over the rest,” said Tom Baker, Republic Services senior manager of municipal sales, in a Jan. 16 phone interview. “The reason we pursued it is because it is in our backyard. We have been servicing the community for 20-plus years and we want to bring our services townwide.”

Mr. Baker estimates of the roughly 6,000 homes within Paradise Valley town limits, Republic Services services about 25 percent of them today.

“We added the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) trucks on our own,” he said noting the quality-of-life initiatives identified as priorities for town council. “Those trucks are more expensive, but we wanted to bring that level of service to the town.”

Built into the contract are 3.5 percent cost increases every year for the life of the contract as the price point would begin at $17.84 for basic service — one trash pick-up and one recycle pick-up — and $27.84 for standard service — two trash pick-up and one recycling pick-up.

According to tenets of the contract, specialized service options will be provided with various different price points.

“Our costs go up along the same range in the price increases that we have proposed,” Mr. Baker said. “Our proposal was for a higher price point but the town did a nice job and negotiated that number down. If we lower that rate increase mechanism than our contracts get less economical — we are not looking to get our margins better over time, we are just trying to stay whole.”

Scottsdale resident and former member of Paradise Valley Town Council Dan Schweiker says he believes this iteration of the single-hauler proposal is a good fit for the town.

“They did a really good job this time around building in some choice,” he said in a Jan. 16 phone interview, noting that when he saw a single-hauler proposal about eight years ago few options, if any, were proposed for local residents.

“Back then I had concerns that the government could not contract for something cheaper than what the HOAs and private citizens could. They are paying $7 less for roughly the same service I am getting in Scottsdale.”

Mr. Schweiker says he is surprised by the negotiated terms.

“Overall, I think that Kevin Burke has done a great job and has overcome those objections I had eight years ago,” he said. “Back then, there wasn’t much discussion. I walked into a study session and got the impression we were doing this. I just think they have done the right job this time around.”

Sour grapes or missed opportunity?

Jeremy Takas, president of Right Away Disposal, contends he didn’t get a fair shake when it came to RFP criteria and the evaluation of that criteria.

“I was not given any opportunity to discuss my RFP application with town staff. The only communication RAD or myself has had with the Town of Paradise Valley has been recently through the news articles in your paper,” he said in a Jan. 16 statement to the Independent. “However, it was released that we submitted the lowest rates, and I expected to be interviewed since the other categories I feel are our strengths and those areas are what has made us become the largest privately owned waste hauler in Arizona after being in business for just 10 years.”

Paradise Valley Town Manager Kevin Burke lauded RAD for its service to local residents and was quick to point out that company beat out established operations — but it didn’t beat out Republic Services.

“RAD is a very good company. They beat out Waste Management in their procurement process. RAD is a very competitive and good firm that has provided a good service to the town,” he said in a Jan. 16 phone interview.

“I do not dispute that RAD came in at a lower price. Pricing is very important, it is tied to the highest weight of the evaluation process, but you have other parts and they (Republic Services) have stronger parts — they just got beat out.”

In addition, Mr. Burke points out RAD bid on an index of cost that has a set rate of inflation.

“He bid an index, so to say it is going to 2.2 percent every year, he may be right, it’s an index and it is not locked in. It is hard for me to determine costs after year one, I can speculate, but that’s all.”

Mr. Takas admits some of Mr. Burke’s assertions are accurate.

“He is correct, I cannot predict the inflation for the next 10 years,” he said. “But he failed to mention that our proposal has a 5 percent cap for the rate increase. If every year inflation hit the 5 percent increase cap, our five-year price would still save Paradise Valley residents over $200,000 versus the proposed rates Republic has presented for the potential 10-year agreement.”

Mr. Takas says he contacted the Independent out of a sense of fair play.

“The town council in Paradise Valley are only being offered with the information that staff has chosen. I was not interviewed by staff nor do I know where they felt my company’s scoring weaknesses were. During town work study sessions, there seemed to be much dialog in regards to finding a qualified proposer, that provided a low rate and to not be locked into a longterm agreement,” he said noting he believed that’s what his RFP delivered.

“Since the scoring was not released and only one company was interviewed, I feared that this was not a fair competitive bid process. When I saw the amount of time and money Republic has invested into winning over the town support it made me even more suspicious. Then when it became evident that a Paradise Valley PR firm had been hired to assist with the community outreach and transition process prior to the contract being awarded, I felt the town residents and town council should hear the thoughts of a local business owner.”