Great Hearts Arizona wants to hire 200+ teachers at career fair

Great Hearts Arizona wants to hire more than 200 teachers at its career fair open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28.

Great Hearts seeks to hire the teachers for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a press release. Representatives from each of the 23 Phoenix campuses will be present. The hiring fair is happening at Veritas Prep, 3102 North 56th Street in Phoenix.

Great Hearts welcomes candidates with teaching certificates, but a teaching certification is not needed to apply for general education faculty positions, the release said. Special Education and ELL teachers are required to be certified.

According to the release, all candidates must bring a resume. Applications can be done beforehand, added the release.

Great Hearts Academies is a non-profit that includes primary, middle and high-schools in the Metro Phoenix area.

More information can be found by visiting: greatheartsamerica.org.