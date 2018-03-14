Giving Group of Arizona names Families Raising Hope as Impact Award winner

The Giving Group Arizona has announced Phoenix-based Families Raising Hope as this quarter’s recipient of their $6,000 Impact Award.
“The mission of Families Raising Hope is to assist cancer patients and their families with the financial burden that cancer treatments pose and allow the focus to be on their health and not financial concerns,” said Families Raising Hope Co-Founder, Melissa Kovalesky, in a prepared statement.
“We are incredibly grateful for this gift from The Giving Group AZ and look forward to distributing it directly to families in our Arizona community.”
“The Giving Group concept is simple; each member of the TGGAZ makes a $100 donation through the Giving Group website each quarter and the accumulated funds are awarded to a different local nonprofit of the members’ choice, four times per year,” explained Giving Group founder Brian Yampolsky.
“This quarter’s selection of Families Raising Hope perfectly illustrates what we’re all about, amplified giving that makes a significant impact for a local non-profit.”
Families Raising Hope is sponsored by Mission Create, a 501(c)3.
Families Raising Hope’s focus is to provide financial assistance to individuals and families who are currently undergoing cancer treatment. The funds from the Impact Award will go towards the mission of providing financial assistance that will be used to pay medical bills, mortgage payments, car payments, electric bills and groceries.
Go to FamiliesRaisingHope.org.