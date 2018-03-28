‘Girls Have IT Day!’ encourages young females in STEAM initiatives

More than 400 middle and high school females participated in Xavier College Preparatory‘s tenth annual “Girls Have IT Day!” as part of this year’s Arizona SciTech Festival, encouraging participation in science, technology, engineering and math.
The March 16 event promoted young women’s engagement in science, information technology, engineering, art, and math — also known as STEAM — according to a press release, describing the day’s events including an assembly dedicated to women in STEAM.
Paige Bernier, a graduate of Xavier’s Class of 2010 and software engineer at New Relic technology company in Portland, Oregon, delivered the keynote address to about 200 middle school students from across the Valley.
Students participated in a hands-on, STEAM-focused activity conference designed and hosted by nearly 200 Xavier student mentors representing many of the all-girls Catholic high school’s 75 student clubs, the release added. The event was supported by the Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Foundation.