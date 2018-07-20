Gail Baer is promoted to JFCS VP philanthropic services

Jewish Family & Children’s Service promotes Gail Baer as its new vice president of philanthropic services.

In this role, she will oversee the organization’s fundraising and donor relations including its planned giving initiatives, individual and corporate contributions, grants, volunteer and marketing programs, according to a press release.

“Gail has been an integral part of our philanthropic services team the past two years here at Jewish Family & Children’s Service. This is a well-deserved promotion,” said Dr. Lorrie Henderson, JFCS president, in a prepared statement.

A Scottsdale resident, Ms. Baer has been directing development initiatives throughout her professional career. In addition to her tenure at JFCS, she was the vice president of major gifts at the Valley of the Sun United Way.

Previously, she was a director with the Phoenix office of Grant Thornton, the release noted.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role with JFCS and lead its fundraising efforts alongside a strong development team and a committed board of directors,” said Ms. Baer in a prepared statement.

She is a community volunteer, serving as immediate past president at Congregation Beth Israel, and is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, the release stated.

She graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor of science degree in operations research and industrial engineering, added the release.