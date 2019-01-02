G-II Varrato II has national REALTORS diversity committee appointment

G-II Varrato II, an affiliate agent with the Phoenix Metro office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, has been appointed to the National Association of REALTORS Diversity Committee for 2019.

“I am excited to continue to be a voice for veterans in real estate affairs on a national level,” said Varrato II in a prepared statement.

Active in his community, Mr. Varrato II is the Arizona state director and national legislative committee chairman for Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, according to a press release.

As part of VAREP, he has worked on legislation to protect veterans, including the Fair Housing and Improvements Act for 2018, which aims to add veterans as a protected class under FHA, and Protecting Veterans From Predatory Lending Act of 2018 that brought an end to churning, the release said.

