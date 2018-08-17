Franciscan Renewal Center announces September Women’s Wellness Retreat

The Franciscan Renewal Center, located at 5802 E. Lincoln Ave. in the Town of Paradise Valley, will hold a special weekend retreat just for women, Sept. 7- 9, on its scenic grounds nestled between Mummy and Camelback mountains.

The Women’s Wellness Retreat — Nourishing Our Body, Nourishing Our Spirit — provides a supportive, engaging learning experience for women to discern their individual wellness intention. This intention not only makes life better and more fulfilling, but also positively impacts those we love and the world around us, according to a press release.

Attendees will practice enhancing their faith and well-being through a menu of active and creative choices, including optional Labyrinth walk, water fitness, creative corner, prayer journal, contemplative chapel time, and more.

Introverts and extroverts alike will find ways to feel “at home” here, the press release stated. Retreat leader Katie Sullivan, M.S. Ed. is co-founder of Faithfully Well, LLC. She presents with universities, conferences, retreat and wellness centers, corporate and medical settings, churches, and Bible study groups around the country. Pre-registration required, space is limited.

Cost is: commuter fee $135; with lodging: $250 single, $150 double per person. All fees include meals.

Call 480-948-7460 or visit thecasa.org to register.

Since 1951, the Franciscan Renewal Center — affectionately known as the “Casa de Paz y Bien” or simply “the Casa” — has existed as a Catholic retreat center in Paradise Valley, to offer spiritual growth, healing and transformation that moves lives into the service of others.