Fourth Annual Doggie Street Festival to be held Jan. 26

The Fourth Annual Doggie Street Festival Adopt-A-Thon and Companion Animal Celebration pairs people with pets.

The festival offers a chance to meet and adopt pets from rescue groups, according to a press release, adding that the Phoenix Herpetological Society will also attend the 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, event at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road.

A Golden Retriever named “Todd,” whose face was bitten by a rattlesnake while protecting his owner, Paula Godwin on a hike, will receive a Festival Hero Award, noted the release.

Filmmaker Jude Artenstein, who produced numerous documentaries and created the Pet Lounge TV series, is the event organizer. He is a writer/director of the feature film, “Love Always,” which premiered at the HBO Comedy Arts Festival.

Attendees wanting to spoil their adopted or current furry family members can get pet products and services that enrich pets’ lives at the festival, the release said.

In addition to music, festival foods and auction prizes, there will be pet professionals and veterinarians to advise on pet foods, services, health, nutrition, travel, lodging, training, spay/neuter, and veterinary care, the release said.

Doggie Street Festival provides a public platform for pet people to build community, share information and gain insight into the bond between humans and pets. The annual, social event encourages people to choose adoption as a first option, added the release.

Go to: doggiestreetfestival.org.