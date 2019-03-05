Four local medieval fighters compete on televised ‘Knight Fight’

The Phoenix team of the Armored Combat League — The Smoking Dragons — jousts with excitement about the “Knight Fight” show.

The History Channel launched its latest series, likened to “MMA” or “Fight Club,” on Jan. 23, showcasing the modern take of Medieval Tournament fighting, including four local fighters, according to a press release describing the full-contact Armored Combat League.

Local fighters are Bill Woodbury, who is the champion in episode two; Balin Mallavia; Dale Saran; and Simon Rohrich. The series that highlights fighting competitions within the Armored Combat League will have its season finale on March 13.

Founded in 2012, the Armored Combat League, is a “full speed, full force, martial sport focused on recreating the melee and duel of the middle ages,” the release said.

Fighters wear historically accurate armor and compete using historically accurate steel weapons. All armor and weapons must be documented either by surviving artifacts, represented in period art or in academic documentation, no fantasy armor or weaponry is allowed.

The weapons are blunted for safety purposes, but the hits and competition are real, according to the release. Athletes participating in the sport are not expected to take on personas and play characters. Competitive fights consist of duels, added the release.

Participants in the local chapter are preparing to compete in the national tournament in Salt Lake, this April, where they will take on other teams from around the nation, the release noted.

To learn more or join the local team, go to: aclknights.com to find a local chapter and contact the local representative.