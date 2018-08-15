Four advisors join nationally ranked SVN Desert Commercial Advisors

SVN Desert Commercial held its first SVN internship with students from Arizona universities this summer and added two new full-time associate advisors to the brokerage.

Sean Senger, Jake Malone, Dylan Sproul, and Jurgen Mumm participated in the first SVN internship program geared for those interested in a career in commercial real estate, according to a press release. Two interns remained to be associate advisors with the firm.

They had hands-on projects and assignments from advisors investing in the future of young entrepreneurs in the internship program held June 1-Aug. 3, the release said, adding that interns partook of the annual summer potluck and certificate presentation of completion.

While Mr. Senger returns to University of Arizona to complete his finance degree and serve as the SVN Brand Ambassador for the nationally ranked Phoenix brokerage, Mr. Malone will work part time while finishing his business management degree at Arizona State University where he graduates next May, the release noted.

Messrs. Sproul and Mumm joined the SVN team as associate advisors, both have their real estate license in place as they transition into the 12-week training program that provides the tools, techniques and fundamentals of the SVN brand, detailed the release.

“I have learned a lot through the process of being an intern and coming on board here at SVN. The importance of diligence and constant improvement being two of the biggest is my greatest takeaway,” Mr. Mumm, a Boise, Idaho native finishing his finance degree from Arizona State University, said in a prepared statement. “There are a lot of fantastic opportunities who are willing to put in the hard work. There is a strong culture at SVN of improving oneself in all aspects of life, working tirelessly to benefit clients and I am thrilled to be here to continue to learn from my colleagues.”

Desert Commercial Advisors also added two commercial real estate advisors:

Richard Lewis Jr. worked as director of technical operations for Triyar Entertainment, a division of Triyar Capitol Real Estate; and worked for CA Ventures and Campus Apartments as a leasing and marketing manager for student housing properties in Tucson.

Kevin Weller, Arizona State University graduate and former Sun Devil quarterback 2013-2015, also joined the SVN team full time, focusing on multifamily investment properties after completing the onboard training program.

“We have a great positive supportive culture in our office. We are more than just commercial real estate brokers. We are people who are not only invested in our client’s investments but also in each other. We strive for successes for everyone in our office,” said director of marketing and administration, Melissa Swader in a prepared statement. “Between our Brand Ambassadorship program, internship program and continual recruiting efforts, we have a solid brand in Phoenix and that is our SVN Difference.”