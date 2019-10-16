Fountain Hills man arrested for reportedly stalking

A Fountain Hills man was taken into custody after reportedly stalking several, which the Paradise Valley Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit was investigating.

Isaac Straus

On Oct. 15, Isaac Straus was located at his residence and taken into custody, according to a police report. Police say a search warrant was also executed on his residence.

Mr. Straus was later booked into MCSO’s Fourth Avenue jail on charges of stalking and computer tampering, using a computer to send threatening messages, according to a police report.

It was reported Mr. Straus had been sending threatening and harassing messages to the victim through social media, police allege.

Mr. Straus was already on a conditional release while he awaits trial for similar charges which the Phoenix and Paradise Valley police departments filed in 2018 cases involving the same victim.

PVPD encourages residents to contact the department with information regarding this incident and others by calling the crime stopper at 480-948-7410.