Find-a-Lawyer offers free attorney referral service online

The State Bar of Arizona recently launched a digital platform called Find-a-Lawyer, an interactive website where you can summarize your case for free and request an attorney anonymously.

“We trust that the new Find-a-Lawyer platform will simplify consumer efforts to find attorneys in Arizona, as well as expand access to pro bono, reduced fee, and unbundled legal services statewide,” according to a prepared statement.

The new platform enables you to select all relevant attorneys in a location you choose, according to a press release, adding that the service automatically matches the project requests based on practice area, geographic location and rate categories specified by the consumer.

After notifying matched attorneys of the requests, interested attorneys will be able to respond through the mobile platform optimized for tablets as well as smartphones.

For more information: azbar.org or Findalawyer@staff.azbar.org.

Call 602-252-4804 or 888-987-6543.