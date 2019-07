A graphic depicting what appears to be the coming configuration of traffic within and passing through the Town of Paradise Valley. (Submitted graphic)

Municipal officials report a new water main is being installed along two miles of Lincoln Drive, from 36th Street to Desert Fairways Drive in the Town of Paradise Valley.

The project is meant to improve water capacity by nearly 3 million gallons per day, and provide a second water source for a portion of EPCOR’s Paradise Valley water system.

Work began in May 2019 and is expected to be completed by late Fall 2019, according to a press release .

Work will include installation of the water main underneath storm drains both east and west of the intersection as well as trenching and installing the water main through the intersection.

Traffic will be restricted in all directions at the intersection through the duration of construction and there will be no left turns allowed.

EPCOR officials say they recognize this work may cause temporary inconveniences, and seek to complete the project quickly and as safely as possible.

Resident questions and concerns can be directed to: 1-800-383-0834