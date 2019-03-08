EPCOR plans Paradise Valley meeting for major water main installation

EPCOR has planned a community meeting for Tuesday, March 12, to discuss a major water main installation planned for Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.

In April 2019, EPCOR will begin installing a new, two-plus-mile water main that will run along Lincoln Drive from 36th Street to Desert Fairways Drive.

This infrastructure investment will boost water capacity by nearly 3 million gallons per day to homes and businesses and ensure long-term system reliability. Construction is expected to be completed in late-September 2019, according to a press release.

The community meeting is 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the community room at Paradise Valley Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

Crews will be boring under the intersection at Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard, a technique that will reduce traffic disruptions. EPCOR has also been working closely with the town and resorts to communicate all of the details and minimize the construction timeline, the press release stated.

Due to the community’s natural and man-made features — the steep desert topography, along with the large commercial and residential water users — EPCOR’s 5,000 customers in Paradise Valley have unique infrastructure needs.

“This is going to be a great long-term project for customers that will ensure system reliability. Recognizing the importance of the tourism industry in this community, we’ve timed this project to take place in the off season,” said Jeff Stuck, Vice President of Arizona Operations for EPCOR. “At EPCOR, we take great pride in being a good neighbor. We’ve been working very closely with town residents, officials and the resorts to ensure this major infrastructure investment is performed safely and on time.”

Project timeline

Construction is anticipated to begin late-April 2019, with completion expected by late-September 2019. EPCOR expects ongoing traffic delays along the project on Lincoln Drive, from 36th Street to Desert Fairways Drive.

Installing a water main is a time-consuming process that must be done in phases. The proposed phases/timeframes for the traditional open-trench installation are listed below, subject to approval by the Town of Paradise Valley:

May 2019 – June 2019: 36th Street to 40th Street

June 2019: 40th Street to 42nd Street

June 2019 – July 2019: 42nd Street to Hillside Drive

July 2019: Hillside Drive to 48th Street

July 2019 – September 2019: 48th Street to 52nd Place

There will also be separate crews working to install pipe under major storm drains at the following location scheduled as follows, subject to approval by the Town of Paradise Valley: