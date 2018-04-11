Chaparral High School graduate Matt Resnik’s entrepreneurial bakery business, SMILE Biscotti’s, teamed up with local cafe First Watch locations to serve 1,000 biscotti’s and promote the abilities of people with autism spectrum disorder for World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.
SMILE Biscotti is an entrepreneurial bakery business founded by Mr. Resnik and his parents, following Matt’s graduation from Chaparral High School in 2013.
SMILE Biscotti stands for Supporting My Independent Living Enterprise and was created to help Matt and others impacted by autism make advancements in life skills development, social connections and pathways toward greater independence, according to a press release.
First Watch served 1,000 complimentary SMILE biscotti to the first 50 customers at each of First Watch’s 19 locations in the Phoenix area who purchased the restaurant’s new Project Sunrise Coffee.
“April 2 was a great day for a SMILE,” said Mr. Resnik’s mother, Denise D., the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center co-founder and founder of First Place AZ, in a prepared statement.
“By teaming up with First Watch, we hoped to increase awareness of autism which impacts 1 in 68 children today. We’re also committed to bringing attention to the need to find employment opportunities for these individuals as they enter adulthood.”
In 2016, PBS NewsHour called Phoenix the “most autism-friendly city in the world,” during its coverage of Phoenix Visit www.smilebiscotti.com for more information.