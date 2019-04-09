Engine Building Challenge ‘STEMs’ interest in transportation industry

The Engine Building Challenge allowed Valley students to explore how STEM skills intersect with the transportation industry.

The free event, recently held throughout the nation, educated children about the advantages of STEM — science, technology, engineering, and math — careers and the transportation industry, according to a press release.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego was among attendees to witness high-tech systems that power modern cars at the the Engine Building Challenge, according to the release on the Arizona Science Center, which partnered with Universal Technical Institute and Hot Rodders of Tomorrow as hosts.

Held at Heritage and Science Square, outside of CREATE at Arizona Science Center, UTI professionals showcased necessary skills to work on modern cars, the release detailed.

Students joined technicians and instructors from Hot Rodders of Tomorrow and UTI in fully disassembling and the reassembling Briggs & Stratton lawn mower engines while learning about the inner workings of an internal combustion engine from industry professionals.

In addition to Valley students, in all grades, working with professionals on disassembling and reassembling lawn mower engines and participating in other STEM activities, the release said other activities included a live STEM demonstration as a computer diagnosed, tested, and tuned a car engine for the best performance; drag racing reaction timer game; and an opportunity for taking a selfie with one of the Junior Dragsters from UTI.

Since employers in the diesel and automotive industry have a need for additional trained technicians, the release noted the importance of introducing the youth to career opportunities in the skilled trades.