Ellington is 1 of 3 in Arizona history to win US Kids World Golf Championship

Beau Ellington was named world champion of the 7 and under division at the US Kids World Golf Championships recently held in North Carolina. Submitted photos

When 7-year-old Beau Ellington isn’t making slime or fishing, she’s winning world titles in golf — and recently won the US Kids World Golf Championship for her age group.

The Paradise Valley youth became one of three girls in Arizona history to win the title in Pinehurst, North Carolina where she was named world champion of the 7 and under division on Aug. 3 at the US Kids World Golf Championships, according to a press release.

She trains with her best friend and two-time world champion Gracie McGovern, whose father, Sean, coaches them both and doubles as their caddy.

Plus, the friends are the two of three Arizona girls to win the world championship title. They are in good company as the third happens to be Tiger Woods’ niece, LPGA player Cheyanne Woods.

Beau competed against youth golfers from around the world who qualified and were invited to participate. She competed against the best 7 and under female junior golfers in the world from 51 different countries.

“Winning was so cool, but I especially enjoyed meeting kids from all around the world who share my love for golf. I have so many new pen pals like my buddy Sabrina Wong from Hong Kong,” Beau said.

With a golf club in her hand since she was a toddler, the All Saints Episcopal Day School student practices afternoons at McCormick Ranch and Camelback Country Club. She is inspired by her grandfather Mark Coward, who is a retired pro.

In addition to being a world champion, Beau is also the US Kids Arizona State Champion and the US Kids Tour Player Champion. Her final scores after three rounds were 42-32-34 finishing even par. Finishing second in her division was a golfer from Brazil, followed by other golfers from Japan, Hong Kong and Ecuador, rounding out the top five.

“I love being outside and the challenge of golf,” she said. “It’s fun trying to get that tiny ball in that little hole.”

Her aspirations are to continue to play golf through high school, college and possibly the LPGA.

She and her mother, Lauren, answered the questions below for the Independent. This is what Beau had to say:

When did you start to play competitively and winning championships? I started competing in tournaments a little over a year ago and have placed first in close to half the tournaments I have competed in. I won my first state championship title this past May.

What interested you in the sport? My family and close friends are very in to golf. When I was little, just watching and riding in the cart wasn’t enough. I wanted to get out there and beat them!

What are your peers reactions to you being involved in competitive golf? Most of my peers don’t know that I play and compete. But the few that do know are very supportive.

When did you know you had a knack for the sport? When I was 3-4 years old, I guess it just came easy to me.

What are your hobbies? I love to swim, fish, ride my bike and make slime!

What is your favorite subject in school? Spanish and Science!

What do you want to be when you grow up? (First & second choices) I would like to be a Realtor like my mom and play college golf.

Describe competitions for you? Are you nervous during competitions? I never get nervous. I also never try to get mad or upset on the course. If my ball doesn’t go straight, I always look up at my caddie and say, ‘Its okay…that will give us a good angle!!’

Is it difficult being a left-handed golfer? (During her recent acceptance speech, she acknowledged fellow “lefties out there.”) Isn’t everyone left handed?? Ha, Ha — It’s all I know and I love being a leftie because there aren’t many of us.

This is what her mom, Lauren had to say:

Tell about Beau’s grandfather who was a golfer? His name is Mark Coward and he spent 20 years as a club pro and played various tours including the PGA tour over the course of 10 years.

Anybody else a golfer in the family? My father loves the game too and has played for 15 years.

What does it feel like to be the proud parents of such a young winner at golf already? It is a shock that she has been so successful so fast. We have really enjoyed the journey but always have guarded expectations knowing how fickle the game can be.

What does the immediate family consist of? How many kids, pets, etc. Father – Chris, Mother – Lauren, Beau, 7, little brother Crew, 5. No pets right now.