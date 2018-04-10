Driggs Title Agency pays it forward to Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Phoenix-based Driggs Title Agency recently presented its first donation to Fresh Start Women’s Foundation just two months after launching its Kindness Kwest app.
The app, which inspires employees to give back to the community, is a tool developed in-house that utilizes gamification to build company teamwork and enhance client relations, according to a press release.
On March 7, a group of 20 of employees joined CEO, Adam Driggs and his wife Nicole Driggs, director of Driggs Gives programs and human resources, to tour Fresh Start’s downtown Phoenix resource center.
They presented Fresh Start Vice President of Development, Kathy Kleeman with 76 bus passes, movie tickets and Target gift cards, which will all be provided to women in need, the press release stated.
The app was introduced at a company-wide launch party in January. As employees play the game, they receive points for completing specific tasks and add clothing to a virtual closet.
They earn prizes and generate donations to local charities. Since launching Kindness Kwest, more than 51 Driggs Title employees have completed tasks to fill a closet.
“As an employee completes an activity or lesson in the game, they can add a piece of clothing to a closet,” Ms. Driggs said in a prepared statement. “When the closet is filled, the employee knows they have helped their organization of choice.”
The company expects to make monthly donations to Fresh Start and other selected charities. Donations will be determined as employees complete game activities and achieve specific milestones within the game.
Driggs is working with employees in the company’s Las Vegas, Reno and Prescott offices to identify local charities with whom to work. In addition to Fresh Start, the company is looking at donating books to Operation Paperback, a charity that gives books to veterans. In Prescott,
Driggs Title will be working with Stepping Stones and Casa for Kids.
“When Adam and his team began developing the game as a training and team building tool, I saw an opportunity to integrate philanthropy,” Ms. Driggs said in the statement.
“My dream was to build the company to a point where we were able to give back. Kindness Kwest is a great way to engage our employees and make it part of our company culture.”
Kindness Kwest has employees vie to complete activities in three distinct areas: knowledge, client and kindness.
Knowledge aims to motivate employees to learn more about their jobs and the company. The client section encourages players to learn more about their clients, customer service and what it takes to build strong business relationships. Kindness inspires employees to perform random acts of kindness and help the community.
Driggs and the company’s management team selected Fresh Start Women’s Foundation because it reflects the company’s commitment to supporting single mothers and its belief in creating a friendly work environment for women.