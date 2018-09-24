Doug Ducey proclaims Sept. 25 as Sandra Day O’Connor Day

The Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute will celebrate the inaugural Sandra Day O’Connor Day Tuesday, Sept. 25, the day the first woman, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in to the Supreme Court of the U.S.

In recognition of the day and her accomplishments, including being the first female majority leader in the Arizona State Senate, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a proclamation establishing Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, as Sandra Day O’Connor Day, according to a release.

“There has been no greater champion for the things we value most as a society — justice, equality and the rule of law — than Sandra Day O’Connor,” Dean Doug Sylvester, ASU Law, said in a prepared statement.

“She grew up in a much different world, but her brilliance, perseverance and principled leadership helped reshape it for the better. It is an incredible honor to be able to pay tribute to her legacy and civic contributions on the anniversary of her swearing in to the Supreme Court.”

Sarah Suggs, president and CEO of the O’Connor Institute, said the institute is grateful for Mr. Ducey’s recognitions of Ms. O’Connor’s contributions to the state and nation.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the law school that bears her name to honor Justice O’Connor,” Ms. Suggs said in a prepared statement.

To pay tribute to Ms. O’Connor’s distinguished career and legacy, there will be a roundtable discussion with a few of Justice O’Connor’s former court clerks.

The panel will include Hon. Ruth McGregor, former chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court; Charles Blanchard, former general counsel of the U.S. Army and Air Force; and RonNell Andersen Jones, professor of law at the University of Utah.

The discussion will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the Beus Center for Law and Society, 111 E. Taylor St. in Phoenix.