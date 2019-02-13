Dine With Your Dog raises $33,000-plus for Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Dine With Your Dog, Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Saturday, Feb. 9, brunch event at Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix, raised more than $39,000.

All proceeds from the 12th annual event benefit PetSmart Charities Paws Can Heal Animal-Assisted Therapy program, which provides therapy dogs “to motivate, soothe and lift the spirits of Phoenix Children’s patients,” according to a release.

Emceed by ABC 15’s Nick Ciletti, the morning featured a dog-friendly gourmet meal, a brunch spread and more.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore pet play areas, stroll in front of the “pup-arazzi,” chat up fellow dog owners and bid at the silent auction. An on-site caricature artist captured the likeness of humans and their canine companions.

Event chair for Dine With Your Dog 2019 was Oscar De las Salas. Honorary chairs were Johnjay and Blake Van Es.

“Dogs have the special ability to make people smile wherever they go,” stated Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Nowhere is that more evident than at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where spirits are lifted the moment patients see their four-legged buddies. We cannot thank the attendees and sponsors of this event enough for their contribution to the healing and happiness these dogs spread throughout our hospital.”

Sponsors for Dine With Your Dog include Alta Vista Veterinary Hospital, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, T-Mobile, DPR Construction, PetSmart Charities, Feld Entertainment, GO Active Living and VCA Animal Hospitals

Also, Puppies ‘N Love | Animal Kingdom, Sparkling Ice, Deer Valley Credit Union, American Nutrition Inc., Nice-AHjewelry, Midwestern University and Arizona Foothills Magazine.

For more information, visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org and dinewithyourdog.org.