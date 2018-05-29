Desert Foundation Auxiliary welcomes its new members at a recent cocktail party

The Desert Foundation Auxiliary and its president Joan Raskin recently welcomed new members at a cocktail party.

Hosted at the home of Rich Fennessy and his wife on May 6, a press release named the following new members: Mrs. David M. Billings (Kristin), Mrs. Michael E. Cody (Jean), Mrs. Scott A. Maxwell (Michelle), Mrs. Joseph I. McCabe (Michele), Mrs. Steven R. Norris (Diane), Mrs. John G. Pierson (Liz), Mrs. Thomas W. Roberts (Nicole) and Mrs. Andrew W. Welty (Kelly).

Since 1965 the Desert Foundation Auxiliary has selected young ladies from Paradise Valley, Arcadia, Scottsdale and Carefree, presenting them to the community at the Auxiliary’s annual Desert Ball while raising funds for local charities.

Proceeds from this year’s event benefit For the Love of Travis and Kids in Focus, the release noted, adding that The Desert Foundation Auxiliary’s 53rd Annual Desert Ball is Dec. 22 at the Phoenician with ball chairman Gena Forster, vice-chairman Wendy Dewane and Ms. Raskin.