Derek Kaczmarek elected chair of Arizona tax law executive council

Dickinson Wright has announced Derek W. Kaczmarek, member partner in the Phoenix office at 1805 N. Central Ave., has been elected chair of the State Bar of Arizona Tax Law Executive Council.

As chair, Mr. Kaczmarek will be involved with improving the education of attorneys and tax professionals in the laws of taxation, facilitating networking in the industry, and communicating recent developments and current issues affecting the industry, according to a press release.

There are nine attorneys on the Executive Council and over 250 members of the tax section.

“I am honored to chair this exceptional council and look forward to working with some great minds in tax law,” Mr. Kaczmarek said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Kaczmarek, a certified tax specialist, focuses his practice on tax and insurance. He is a former IRS Office of Chief Counsel Senior Trial Attorney with significant trial experience, a release states.

In addition to being the Chair of the Tax Section, he is on the Arizona Board of Legal Specialization (Tax) and the Arizona representative for the Western States Bar Association.