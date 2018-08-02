Dalke named Paradise Valley interim town manager

The Town of Paradise Valley has selected Brian Dalke as its interim town manager.

During a Wednesday, Aug. 1 meeting, Paradise Valley Town Council entered into executive session before voting 6-0, to appoint Mr. Dalke. Councilmember David Sherf was absent.

The town council named three finalists for the position in July, after Town Manager Kevin Burke announced his departure for a position with the city of Peoria.

Mr. Burke’s last day is set to be Aug. 11.

“Brian is a well-prepared candidate and a consummate professional,” Mayor Michael Collins wrote in a guest commentary penned for the Independent after the decision was made.

“He has vast experience in business and economic development, financial analysis, and in leading municipalities.”

For 23 years Mr. Dalke served the city of Goodyear, serving the last six years as its town manager. He has vast experience in business and economic development, financial analysis and in leading municipalities, Mr. Collins said.

His background in economic development makes him familiar with large scale development, Mr. Collins noted.

“With the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley Resort coming out of the ground and the Smoketree Resort in the planning stages, Brian’s significant expertise and professionalism in municipal development services will be an asset to the organization,” Mr. Collins said.

“His demonstrated organizational leadership capabilities will also ensure that residents of the town will continue to receive outstanding customer support and service during this transition period.”

He graduated from Ottawa University with a degree in business administration, and from Amberton University in Garland, Texas with an MBA. Mr. Dalke has been a member of the Arizona Association for Economic Development since 1990, among a handful of other activities.

Paradise Valley Town Council plans to host a national search for the permanent town manager position, spearheaded by now-Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner. Mr. Bien-Willner is running unopposed for the mayor’s seat later this month.

“Brian is expected to fill this position until there is a permanent replacement as the town manager,” Mr. Collins noted. “Recruitment and selection of our next town manager is expected to occur by the end of this year.”

