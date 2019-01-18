Dalke decides to stay on through Paradise Valley budget season, initially

It appears Interim Town Manager Brian Dalke will remain with the Town of Paradise Valley for the time being, as Town Council authorized the mayor to execute an amendment to his employment agreement.

The action amends Mr. Dalke’s scope of services agreement with Interim Public Management, that would allow him to continue with the municipality through the budget season.

The motion carried 7-0 on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The Town Council met in executive session for a period of time prior to agreeing to the amendment.

“We’ve had some discussion in executive session about these matters and I think we’re all eager to get moving forward with a recruitment of a permanent manager,” Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner said at the onset of the discussion. “We have an excellent interim manager, an excellent director and staff and deputy, but I know it’s a priority of the council to move forward with a full-time replacement. We’re eager to get started on that.”

Mr. Bien-Willner says the council will continue to discuss the permanent manager search in the coming weeks.

Paradise Valley has been without a permanent manager since August, when former Town Manager Kevin Burke announced his resignation to take a position with the city of Peoria.

Following Mr. Burke’s announcement in June 2018, the municipality named Mr. Dalke as its interim town manager simultaneously launching a nationwide search for the next permanent municipal leader. For 23 years Mr. Dalke served the city of Goodyear, serving the last six years as its town manager.

The town contracted with a specialized executive search firm, CPS HR consulting, and has been engaged in comprehensive recruitment efforts since July, which has included a national outreach process resulting in 65 applications for the position.

On Oct. 25 Town Council voted unanimously in naming Mark C. Perkins the next town manager of the Town of Paradise Valley. However, citing a very deep and long-standing tie to his community of Creve Coeur, Missouri, Mr. Perkins alerted the Town of Paradise Valley in December that he wished to terminate his employment contract with the town.

The town at the time announced that they would wait for the incoming council to be seated in January 2019 before deciding how to move forward.

The administrative item on Jan. 16 was to extend the work contract with the firm which contracts Mr. Dalke.

“I think as we all know that the interim town manager, Brian Dalke, has done an amazing job — we’re been very impressed,” Councilwoman Julie Pace said at the meeting. “He’s very seasoned and he’s given a lot of expertise to the town. I think our teams have just blossomed here.”

Ms. Pace noted that even though Mr. Dalke was scheduled to exit municipal duties last winter, he’s been gracious enough to continue with Paradise Valley through the budget season.

“I think that it warrants some amendment to the contract because the one has expired, and because he’ll be working longer hours,” she said. “We’re very, very grateful that he will consider staying on while we go through the next process for recruitment.”

The other Town Council members echoed similar sentiments, expressing their satisfaction.

“Brian we appreciate your professionalism and we’re honored to have you continue on; I’m very supportive of this,” Vice Mayor Scott Moore said.

Mr. Bien-Willner says he is happy to have unanimous support and authority from the council to pursue the amendment with Interim Public Management.

