Councilwoman Thelda Williams chosen as interim mayor of Phoenix

A bipartisan coalition of the Phoenix City Council unanimously selected District 1 Councilwoman Thelda Williams Monday, June 11 to serve as the city’s mayor pro tempore until voters choose a new mayor through the special election process.

The election to choose a new mayor was required by the City Charter following the resignation of Mayor Greg Stanton last month. Ms. Williams will serve the dual-role as mayor and District 1 councilwoman, according to a press release.

“It is a tremendous honor to earn the support of my colleagues to serve as mayor,” Ms. Williams said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with the entire City Council in a cooperative way to meet the needs of the people we serve.”

Ms. Williams said her highest priorities over the next few months will be public safety as well as streets and water infrastructure, a release states.

This is Ms. Williams’ third time serving as Phoenix mayor. Her colleagues elected her as interim mayor in 1994 following Paul Johnson’s resignation, and ascended from vice mayor to mayor for a brief period in 2012 following the resignation of Phil Gordon.

Ms. Williams has served as the Council’s District 1 representative since 2008, and previously served on the Council from 1989-96.

Ms. Williams is the city’s representative on the boards of Arizona Municipal Water Users Association, Valley Metro RPTA, Valley Metro Rail, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and the Luke Air Force Base West Valley Council.

The special election for voters to choose a new mayor will be Nov. 6. If there is a need for a run-off election, it will be March 12, 2019, and Ms. Williams will remain in the role until a new mayor is sworn in.