Collaboration bears proverbial fruit as medical plaza proposal inches toward Paradise Valley approval

Alterations are being made by the Paradise Valley Medical Plaza application to address some concerns voiced by abutting neighbors, officials there say.



The hired hands of the medical plaza ownership — the site sits at 5410 N. Scottsdale Road — for several months has been working through the Town of Paradise Valley approval process to gain a special use permit amendment to allow for a new medical building, new parking area, two new parking canopies and new signage.



Paradise Valley Medical Plaza is on a 10-acre parcel of land at the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jackrabbit roads.



The project is to be voted on by Town Council after a public hearing at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, on Thursday, May 9.



The Paradise Valley Medical Plaza is owned by Bayport PV Associates, LP; and represented by zoning attorney Doug Jorden of Jorden Hiser & Joy, PLC.



In March, the plaza was scheduled for a public hearing prior to a vote by Paradise Valley Town Council, but Mr. Jorden requested a continuance of the issue, citing a desire to work out concerns with neighbors.



Jason Rose of Scottsdale-based Rose Moser Allyn Public Relations, who represents the project, says the application seeks an addition of 17% more square footage than the existing facility, and no new height is being sought.



In 2003, the town approved a major amendment to the special use permit increasing the overall square footage of the medical and surgical facilities to 50,000 square feet.



As reported by the Paradise Valley Independent, residents of the adjacent neighborhood voiced public concern over some of the proposed changes, and cited concerns with the town’s communication process as the project progressed.



Since March, meetings with the neighbors have proven fruitful, as a list of several concessions — including relocating medical waste and reducing the building size — have been made.



“We are thrilled to have arrived at this point with neighbors and think it is the proverbial and a profound win-win,” Mr. Rose said. “This case should and hopefully will be remembered as the model for how all sides can work together and work towards a superb result.”



Changes to the application since March include:



A new delivery zone, and the installation of “no delivery” signs;

Relocation of medical waste;

Relocation of trash;

Reduced building size from 10,000 square feet to 8,521 square feet.

Increased setbacks from 68 feet to 96 feet;

Relocation of pick-up area;

The medical plaza will pay up to $10,000 for a speed bump along Vista Drive;

Expanded staff parking;

Eliminate parking near neighbors;

Enhanced landscaping;

Medical plaza to plant up to four 24-foot box trees in yards of three adjacent neighbors; and

Installation of a new 8-foot wall.

Paradise Valley resident Sarah Kiburz says the progression of conversation between the homeowners and the commercial property has been positive.



“Over the past few weeks, there has been a much more concerted effort on the part of the applicant to list to concerns and look for solutions,” Ms. Kiburz said. “Recent conversations have taken place in our respective ‘backyards’ to incorporate the vantage point from each side of the wall in to the discussion.”



The concessions offered by the applicant will address some of the issues of expansion, Ms. Kiburz says, while pointing out to be a good neighbor there are changes that should happen regardless of the council’s vote.



“If the applicant is committed to being a better neighbor, several concessions should be implemented regardless of outcome,” she said. “If the town approves the applicant’s request for an increase in medical/surgical room density, then the applicant’s commitment to being a good neighbor must manifest in responsive communication and action as new issues may arise.”



Town resident Marty Applebaum says some of the changes agreed upon will be a “win” for both sides.



“I think in terms of scope and design changes, there is some degree of ‘win’ on both sides: the negative issues (garbage, noise, exposure, etc.) of the immediate/adjacent neighbors are obviated, the developer/owner gets most of their desired increased usage/value, and hopefully a speed bump can help with traffic concerns on Vista.”



Although issues in this neighborhood appear to be quelled, both Mr. Applebaum and Ms. Kiburz point to the revelation of a larger issue in town.



“I believe this and other recent/proposed projects in the town have revealed a need for a serious review of how ‘neighborhood impact’ is assessed and weighed against commercial/developer interests,” Mr. Applebaum said.



Likewise, Ms. Kiburz called for an immediate and deliberate audit of the process in matters with commercial or developer interests.

