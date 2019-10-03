Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation donates to ALS Arizona Chapter

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation donates to ALS Association Arizona Chapter’s transportation program (Submitted photo)

The ALS Association Arizona Chapter has been awarded $30,000 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center High Impact Priority Quality of Life Grants and Direct Effect grants cycles.

Seven High Impact Grants totaling $232,266 and 73 Direct Effect Quality of Life Grants totaling $1,244,263 were awarded, according to a press release.

The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, 3,153 grants totaling more than $26 million were awarded.

Funding for the new cycles of grants was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the release said.

The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center has numerous grant programs under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different categories for various amounts.

The High Impact Priority Quality of Life Grants fund the following projects:

Transportation,

Respite/Caregiving,

Disaster Response,

Nursing Home Transition,

Employment

Meanwhile, the Direct Effect Grants support a wide range of short-to mid-term projects and activities impacting individuals living with paralysis and their families, the release noted.

“There are several components that go into these projects,” said Quality of Life Grants Program Director Mark Bogosian in a prepared statement.

“If we can provide programmatic and other financial supports, even in the short term with the Direct Effect grants, these organizations can now focus on executing their mission, leading to greater success, expansion, and sustainability.”

The Reeve Foundation funded various projects from employment programs to accessible playground projects and adaptive sports programs, the release added.

Since access to wheelchair transportation is often a barrier, the ALS Association Arizona Chapter will use the grant for its transportation program.

Free of charge to all patients in the association, the program provides wheelchair accessible transport to multidisciplinary clinics, medical appointments, social outings, major events and more.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Reeve Foundation for providing this incredible grant,” said Taryn Norley, CEO of the ALS Association Arizona Chapter in a prepared statement.

“Being able to provide this service to our patients allows them to get to important medical appointments and helps them stay active in their communities.”