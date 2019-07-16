Childhelp founders commemorate 60 years of miracles

Actresses, from left, Yvonne Fedderson and Sara O’Meara are founders of Childhelp. (Submitted photos)

For six decades, Childhelp’s founders, Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, have made it their mission to ensure that millions of children worldwide are protected from abuse, neglect and bullying.

This year marks Childhelp’s 60th anniversary – a significant triumph for the organization along with the children and families served — since 1959, Childhelp has offered hope and healing to more than 10.5 million children as a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping at-risk children.

Programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes, adoption, the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD), and child abuse prevention, education and training.

Starting with the first two little boys, who entered America’s inaugural Childhelp residential facility for abused children, reading the inscription: “All Who Enter Here Will Find Love,” the inscription stands as a beacon of hope above the door of every Childhelp facility in the country to this day.

“Nothing is impossible if you have the strength, spirit, and faith to believe,” according to its founder Sara O’Meara of a phrase that also serves as a reminder about the organization’s origin and the mission with which it was founded.

Childhelp came about in 1959 when American actresses O’Meara and Fedderson were performing for troops in Tokyo. They discovered 11 abandoned half-American, half-Japanese orphans seeking shelter under a fallen awning amidst a raging typhoon, the release detailed.

The scared and homeless orphans, known as “throwaway children,” were rejected not only by their families, but also by the local orphanages due to their mixed heritage. Within a few weeks, the number of children increased to more than 100, so the ladies took matters into their own hands and founded International Orphans.

Fundraising in California, while coordinating with troops in Japan, the pair opened four orphanages in Japan along with five more orphanages, a school, and a hospital in Vietnam.

Despite challenges, they passionately protected the helpless children as more than 10.5 million children came after the original 11. The seeds that the ladies planted in Japan and Vietnam through International Orphans eventually grew into the organization known as Childhelp, the release noted.

After the fall of Saigon in Vietnam, American troops were scheduled to pull out of the country and the women’s mission faced a great peril. Since the American-funded orphanages were an inevitable target, the women reached out to their political contacts in efforts to save the children.

Sara and Yvonne with children at Arizona children’s advocacy center. (Submitted photos)

Within 24 hours, Congress ordered that the children be relocated out of harm’s way. Dubbed “Operation Babylift” by the media, vulnerable children were successfully transferred from imminent danger to adoptive parents in the United States, the release described.

As the pair continued their work, news of their mission and deep passion spread, culminating in an invitation from the then first lady of California, Nancy Reagan, to address the topic of child abuse. Mrs. Reagan labeled child abuse “America’s best kept secret” and saw the duo as an inspiration for reforming child welfare in America.

Through studies, telethons and other fundraising initiatives, Childhelp was built into the model of care that defines the organization today as it remains at the forefront of innovation in serving children who are victims of abuse.

With facilities in California, Virginia, Tennessee, and Arizona, the organization runs several additional volunteer chapters around the country. Employing animal and art-focused therapies, Childhelp has pioneered research-based treatment modalities used daily to help abused and neglected children around the globe.

Childhelp originated both the acclaimed Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center model and the first national child abuse hotline, 1-800-4-A-CHILD, and has built close ties with group homes, foster care, and adoption organizations to streamline the process for children in its system.

Legislation and prevention programs, such as Childhelp’s Speak Up and Be Safe, provide aid and safety even to children who are not abused, but need the law to keep them safe.

Working with U.S. President Jimmy Carter and actress Sophia Loren, the founders had April designated as the National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Additionally, Congress designated the first Wednesday of April the Childhelp National Day of Hope.

From presidents to popes, and first ladies to queens of England, Childhelp has been honored hundreds of times by leaders around the world for its unparalleled dedication to its mission and the world’s children.

Childhelp’s legacy of love has shaped the nation in many ways. Thanks to its many chapters and volunteers, its mission is thriving as it continually expands the scope of its programs and services to abused and neglected children.

To learn more: childhelp.org.