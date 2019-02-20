CCIM Central Arizona to discuss Arizona’s Colorado River water rights

The Central Arizona chapter of CCIM, will present a discussion on Arizona’s water rights on Wednesday, March 6.

The discussion will be held at the Esplanade E-Center, 2501 E. Camelback Road, Suite 50, in Phoenix. According to a press release, Grady Gammage Jr., one of the founders of Gammage & Burnham, will lead the discussion.

His practice has focused on the political aspects of real estate, development, and public policy, the release said of the zoning attorney who has represented dozens of major commercial projects. Mr. Gammage is noted for being at the forefront of urban development in Maricopa County.

The release added that he has handled deals with “public private projects” such as the Tempe Town Lake and Arizona’s approach to redevelopment incentives. He also represented cities and towns in revising development and land use ordinances, plus litigated land use and election issues related to development.

According to the release, the event begins at 7:15 a.m. with registration and breakfast. A vegan option for breakfast is included. The program runs from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Registration is required.

Learn more about CCIM Central Arizona Chapter: centralazccimchapter.com.