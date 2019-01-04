Causey co-chairs Florence Crittenton Teaming Up for Girls luncheon

Latasha Causey, director of regional site management for USAA’s north Phoenix campus, is co-chairing the Florence Crittenton Teaming Up for Girls Luncheon.

Ms. Causey is responsible for strengthening USAA’s brand in the Phoenix market. The Litchfield Park resident leads local philanthropic efforts through creating a strong community outreach program to make differences within the Phoenix community, according to a press release.

She creates strong partnerships with local military installations, the release says, calling her a “culture leader and development advocate” for more than 4,000 employees at the Phoenix USAA campus.

In her spare time, Ms. Causey values spending time with her family, consisting of her husband, Sullivan and two sons, Sullivan III and Maysn, the release details.

She is active with the Ronald McDonald House of Phoenix, Teach for America of Arizona, Florence Crittenton, Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation and Children’s Museum of Phoenix Board of Directors, plus co-chairs the Valley of the Sun United Way, Women United leadership group.

According to the release, she and Jenny Holsman will co-chair the Teaming Up For Girls Luncheon, recognizing community champion/advocate, Tahnia McKeever, who has served on Florence Crittenton’s Board of Directors, Development, Executive, Governance and TUFG Committees, as the Visionary Award recipient.

Emmy-nominated professional dancer, Cheryl Burke is the event’s keynote speaker for the luncheon, noted as Florence Crittenton’s major fund raiser, at The Phoenician, 6000 E. Camelback Road, on Thursday, March 21. There will be a VIP meet-and-greet at 10 a.m.; silent auction/reception at 10:30 a.m.; and the luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m.