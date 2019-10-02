Cardinals owner, Paradise Valley resident Bill Bidwill dies

(Graphic courtesy of Arizona Cardinals)

Longtime Arizona Cardinals owner and Town of Paradise Valley resident Bill Bidwill has passed away, the football team announced Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Mr. Bidwill was 88.

He served as sole owner of the Cardinals since 1972 but was a part of the franchise since his father bought the team in 1932, a press release by the Cardinals states.

Mr. Bidwill’s wife, Nancy, passed away in August of 2016. He is survived by his five children — Bill Jr., Michael, Nicole, Patrick and Tim — and 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones,” Paradise Valley resident and Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life. We are especially grateful to the nurses, doctors and other caregivers whose endless kindness and compassion in recent years have made our dad’s life so meaningful.

“Above all else, we will remember him as a man devoted to the three central pillars of his life – his immense faith, his love for his family and his life-long passion for the Cardinals and the sport of football.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statement on Oct. 2, stating his deep condolences to the family.

“A dad. A husband. A giant of the NFL and an Arizona icon — Bill Bidwill never forgot he was part of our community, and he showed it throughout his long and remarkable life,” Gov. Ducey stated.

“Bill was passionate about many things, but especially his faith, family and the Cardinals football team he loved so much. He served his nation in the U.S. Navy and gave back generously to his community, starting and advancing numerous charities.

The NFL family lost a pioneer today. Bill Bidwill loved the Arizona Cardinals and the great State of Arizona. He paved the way for so many by being on the forefront of giving minorities the opportunity to thrive as coaches and executives in the NFL. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xJmmwhft4T — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) October 2, 2019

As a youth, Mr. Bidwill served as a ballboy for the then-Chicago Cardinals. He played high school football at Georgetown Prep in Maryland — he was named to that school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 — and was named a Cardinals vice president once he attended Georgetown University.

Mr. Bidwill joined the Navy following college before coming to Chicago to help the family’s business interests — which included the Cardinals — in 1956. He worked for the franchise full-time beginning in 1960, the year the franchise moved to St. Louis.

After Mr. Bidwill’s mother Violet passed away in 1962, Bill and his brother Charles Jr. — better known as Stormy — inherited the team. Bill purchased Stormy’s share of the franchise in 1972, and the Cardinals moved to Arizona in 1988.

Mr. Bidwill helped bring Super Bowl XXX to Arizona in 1996, the first of three Super Bowls played in the state thus far, and worked with son Michael to shepherd the construction of State Farm Stadium, which opened in 2006.

On the field, the Cardinals made an amazing playoff push in 1998 to reach the postseason for the first time since moving to Arizona. In 2008, the Cardinals won the NFC Championship and played in the Super Bowl for the first time, losing a heartbreaker, 27-23, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team also reached the NFC Championship game in 2015.