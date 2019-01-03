Brophy is named Colliers International research director in Arizona

Thomas M. Brophy is announced as the new research director for Colliers International in Arizona.

“Colliers’ commitment to cutting-edge service provides me the opportunity to formulate programs that will increase efficiency and productivity,” says Mr. Brophy in a prepared statement. “I look forward to integrating innovative approaches to data streaming and improving how the organization synthesizes and scales its research data.”

According to a press release, the veteran research professional will develop innovative programs that will involve more efficiency, productivity and multi-media platforms for the company’s research operations.

“Tom brings an exciting level of expertise and energy to our team,” says Bob Mulhern, senior managing director of Colliers International in Arizona, in a prepared statement. “His creative outlook on the future of data synthesis will significantly enhance our client service in unique ways in the commercial real estate industry.”

As research director, Mr. Brophy will be responsible for market and economic reporting, plus customized efforts for individual agents and their clients, the release said.