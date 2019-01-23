Brian Rosella and Chris Medill join Kidder Mathews’ Phoenix office

Investment brokerage team, Brian Rosella and Chris Medill, have joined Kidder Mathews’ Phoenix office.

According to a press release, they will specialize in land sales throughout Arizona with Mr. Rosella serving as a senior vice president and Mr. Medill as an associate with the firm.

Mr. Brian Rosella has 15-years experience in land sales working with homebuilders and developers. He is originally from the Midwest and is a graduate of the University of Iowa, the release said.

Before joining Kidder Mathews, Messrs. Rosella and Medill were with Cushman & Wakefield, noted the release, naming the clients previously represented.