Brian Rosella and Chris Medill join Kidder Mathews’ Phoenix office

Jan 23rd, 2019 · by · Comments:

Chris Medill

Investment brokerage team, Brian Rosella and Chris Medill, have joined Kidder Mathews’ Phoenix office.

According to a press release, they will specialize in land sales throughout Arizona with Mr. Rosella serving as a senior vice president and Mr. Medill as an associate with the firm.

Brian Rosella

Mr. Brian Rosella has 15-years experience in land sales working with homebuilders and developers. He is originally from the Midwest and is a graduate of the University of Iowa, the release said.

Before joining Kidder Mathews, Messrs. Rosella and Medill were with Cushman & Wakefield, noted the release, naming the clients previously represented.

Tags · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie