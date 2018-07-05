Brian P. Rogerson is named president of mortgage company Wallick & Volk

Wallick & Volk announces the appointment of Brian P. Rogerson to president of the company, a privately owned mortgage banking firm.

Effective immediately, according to a press release, Mr. Rogerson began presiding over the company, succeeding Michael Groff, who will maintain his role as chief executive officer, while Jim Volk continues in his role as chairman of Wallick & Volk.

“I am honored to be working alongside what I consider to be the greatest collection of mortgage talent in our industry. I also look forward to being mentored by Jim Volk and Michael Groff, they have created a company and a culture that is second to none,” Mr. Rogerson said in a prepared statement.

He previously served Wallick & Volk in the roles of loan originator, branch manager and recently as chief strategy officer, the release added, noting his leadership skills in the Mesa branch and with senior management staff that contributed to his success within the company.

Married for more than 21 years, the father of three daughters and a son, is active in the community especially with youth sports.