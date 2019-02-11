BLK BOX PHX announces award-winning show, ‘I am my own wife’

“I Am My Own Wife,” a Pulitzer and Tony award-winning one-man show about a transgender woman opens March 7.

Based on the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an East German transgender woman, the play is a portrayal by one actor of more than 30 different characters, featuring someone’s ability to endure the Nazi onslaught and the East German regime, according to a press release.

Inspired by her autobiography and interviews conducted by the playwright, Doug Wright, there are unanswered questions about certain aspects of Charlotte’s life, the release said.

Non-profit performing arts organization BLK BOX PHX’s upcoming production of “I Am My Own Wife,” is directed by Elaine “E. E.” Moe and stars Seth A. Tucker, an Arizona native, actor, director, choreographer, playwright and producer, the release noted.

“When I set down a first read of Charlotte’s journey it was so impactful. Under all the circumstances, I was struck by a favorite quote from J. Campbell that said, ‘The privilege of a lifetime is being who you are,’” said the director in a prepared statement.

The release credited Members of Actors Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society for the upcoming presentation possible through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Recommended for audiences 14 years and older, performances are scheduled March 7 through March 16; 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturdays; 3 and 7 p.m., Sundays; at the Judith Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

Call the Box Office at 602-254-2151 or visit blkboxphx.com for tickets and information. Group, senior and student discounts aree available through the Box Office.

Contact info@blkboxphx.com or call 602-734-5734 for more information.