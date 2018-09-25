Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona names new board chair, executive committee

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona has appointed a new board chair and a new executive committee and Jim Mapstead will serve as the new board chairman.

Mr. Mapstead is an entrepreneur and business owner for over 37 years, and is the owner of Accurate Signs and Engraving, Inc., according to a press release.

He has served on several commissions and non-profit boards in Phoenix, including Board Chair of Local First Arizona, Herberger Theater Center Vice Chair, the Phoenix Planning Commission, the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is also a former Big Brother, among many other titles.

The agency also welcomed Jon Bohnert, Teresa Strunk, Mike Suriano, Kim Wagie and Caleb Jay to the executive committee members, a release states.

Mr. Bohnert, CEO of Inchstones, LLC has served as a board member since 2011. He was the board chair from 2016-18 and serves as the immediate past chair. He is a big brother.

Ms. Strunk of Strunk Insurance Group has served on the board of directors since 2014. A former big sister, Ms. Strunk served as co-chair of the 2018 gala and is board chair-elect.

Mr. Suriano, is the CFO for Southwest Foodservice Excellence, LLC. He will serve as the BBBS treasurer and the finance/audit committee chair.

Ms. Wagie will serve as the secretary and program committee chair. She is director of business data management with APS and serves as a big sister.

Mr. Jay, senior counsel for the Arizona Diamondbacks, will serve as the governance committee chair. He is also a big brother.

Additional Board Members include Mario Aniles, Nick Boggs, Ahron Cohen, Amy Colbourn, Ember Conley, Fred DuVal, Paul Evans, Victor M. Foggie, Camille French, Patricia Garrity, Pam Giannonatti, Kate Hickman, Johnny Key, Curt Krizan, April Lane, Kurt Mangum, Carlos Manzanillo, Lori Maxwell, Adriana Murrietta, Brian Rosella, Lisa Schmidtke, Michael Seaver, Clarence Stallings, Jacque N. Westling and George Young.