Ballet Arizona to receive $30K grant from National Endowment for the Arts

Ballet Under the Stars, runs Sept. 11-14,at community parks throughout the Valley. (Submitted photo)

Ballet Arizona will receive a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for its annual community outreach performance series, Ballet Under the Stars.

According to a press release, more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019 was disbursed to organizations, including the Art Works $30,000 grant to Ballet Arizona for Ballet Under the Stars, which runs Sept. 11-14, at community parks throughout the Valley.

The September performances throughout the Valley are free to the public and are often a person’s first exposure to professional ballet, according to the release.

“It’s an honor to receive this award from the National Endowment for the Arts,” Samantha Turner, Ballet Arizona executive director, said in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful to receive this funding to be able to continue providing free programming to the Phoenix community through our Ballet Under the Stars Program. Thank you to the National Endowment for the Arts.”

Art Works is the Arts Endowment’s principal grantmaking program, the release said of the agency that received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking, and will award 977 grants in this category.

“These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country,” said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, in a prepared statement. “Organizations such as Ballet Arizona are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create and be inspired.”

Ballet Under the Stars provides Arizonans of all ages and economic means an opportunity to enjoy free public ballet performances in parks across the Phoenix metro area.

With a goal to enrich lives through a shared dance experience, the program is noted as a successful community building program that delivers a cultural enrichment opportunity for attendees, many who have not experienced a professional ballet performance, according to the release.

The accompanying Class Act Program gives third through fifth grade students the opportunity to work with professional Ballet Arizona dancers to choreograph an original dance that they perform at their local Ballet Under the Stars show.

Both programs make ballet accessible to underserved populations by eliminating barriers to access, the release said.