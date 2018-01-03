Azure: Shea Homes community sign, walls approved for Paradise Valley neighborhood

A monument sign greeting residents and visitors of Shea Homes’ new Paradise Valley residential neighborhood has gained a recommendation vote from the municipality’s Planning Commission.
On Dec. 19, 2017, the Paradise Valley Planning Commission approved a minor special use permit amendment for Ritz-Carlton Special Use Permit, Area B for 11-foot high monument walls flanking the approved guardhouse, with a subdivision sign attached to one of the walls.
The Planning Commission first discussed this request at a Dec. 5, 2017 study session, but Paradise Valley Town Council will have the final say on the matter likely later this month.
The south monument wall is 64-feet in length, while the north monument is 60-feet in length. Both monument walls are three-feet wide.
Jordan Rose of Rose Law Group represented the applicants during the Planning Commission recommendation vote.
The requested amendment was deemed a minor amendment with a 6-0 vote, and the minor special use permit amendment was approved with a 5-1 vote. Commissioner Charles Covington was the dissenting vote.
The developing residential neighborhood is one part of a development agreement between Five Star Development and the Town of Paradise Valley, approved on Jan. 14, 2016, to install a Ritz-Carlton branded resort within the municipality. It’s expected to sprout at 7000 E. Lincoln Drive.
The proposed Ritz-Carlton community includes:
- Area A: 200-room resort on 18.1 acres
- Area A1: 94 resort-branded villas
- Area B: 66 single-family homes on 31.3 acres
- Area C: 45 resort-branded, single-family homes on 22.5 acres
- Area D: 53 townhomes on 8.8 acres
- Area E1: A 54,000 square-foot luxury retail center on 7.2 acres
- Area E2: Influx design as the use of 5.7 acres is yet to be determined
Shea Homes is set to debut a new high-end brand of housing stock that will appear on a portion of the Ritz-Carlton project, Area B, where 66 single-family luxury homes will be built.
The neighborhood will don the name “Azure,” which means sky blue, Shea Homes officials say.
The Azure residential sign will feature internally lit 1-foot-six-inch blue block letters resting on an under-lit shelf with downward light. The height of the sign is three times what municipal code permits for a subdivision sign, and more than twice what is recommended for a resort sign.
The home builders sought to create a cleansing experience for residents as they leave the hustle-and-bustle of the city before entering into their neighborhood, Ms. Rose explained.
“The concept is you’re driving through all of this commercial, you come off of Indian Bend, it’s busy — you go through the commercial, it’s busy, it’s kind of congested — and then you go into your residential commercial. This is a stop, and it’s very modern, elegant, clean, sort of a cleanse,” she said at the December meeting.
“The gates open, reveal of the mountain and Shea Homes. That’s the purpose of it, that’s why they feel so strong about it.”
The view of the residential sign from any Paradise Valley arterials will be minimal, pointing out a 660-foot obstructed view from Indian Bend Road.
Paradise Valley Community Development Director Eva Cutro said no public comment was received from nearby neighbors, but Ritz-Carlton expressed their desire to clarify that any landscaping in the artist renderings have not been finalized.
Ms. Cutro says town staff must approve all landscaping prior to installation.
