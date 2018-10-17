AZCREW presents its annual ‘Black & White Affair’ on Oct. 24

Benefiting its “MRED Dollars for Scholars” program, AZCREW is hosting its annual Black & White Affair.

The event to benefit ASU’s Master of Real Estate Development program, will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Pubblico Italian Eatery, 5813 N. 7th Street in Phoenix, according to a press release.

The event will feature tasting tables of local restaurants, specialty drinks, entertainment, and a silent auction for gift baskets, the release noted.

“Over the past six years, AZCREW has supported Arizona State University’s MRED students by awarding more than 14 scholarships totaling nearly $40,000,” said AZCREW Public Relations/Outreach Committee Co-Chairwoman Lisa Tinnion of Corporate Interior Systems, in a prepared statement. “We are fortunate to welcome many of these graduates into our AZCREW Network, and into our respective organizations thanks to this continued collaboration with ASU.”

In nine months, the transdisciplinary W. P. Carey Master of Real Estate Development program prepares students to lead real estate development projects that are environmentally respectful, socially responsible, and artfully designed, the release said.

Small class sizes provide opportunities for peer interaction and numerous synthesis projects cover the entire spectrum of development, preparing students for roles throughout the industry.

The MRED program is a transdisciplinary partnership between the W. P. Carey School of Business; Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law; The Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts; and The Del E. Webb School of Construction, within ASU, the release detailed.

AZCREW is said to be the leading organization for senior-level executive women in the Metro Phoenix real estate field, added the release.

Ticket prices are $50 for members; $65 for non-members and members at the door;

$500 for 10 tickets; and $20 for Arizona State University MRED students and faculty.

For more information visit arizonacrew.org.