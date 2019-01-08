ASU Barrett Honors student is newly-crowned 2019 Miss Arab USA

Iraqi Iya Agha was crowned the 2019 Miss Arab USA at the Tempe Center for the Arts on Jan. 5 in a nationally broadcast ceremony.

An Arizona State University student in Barrett, The Honors College, according to a Miss Arab Organization press release, Ms. Agha is a 20-year-old American citizen of Iraqi origin who completed high school early and graduated in three years.

She is a double major in her third year of college and will graduate early this year with a degree in English literature and biological sciences, according to the release. Ms. Agha, who likes sports and singing, is applying to medical schools with plans to enroll to start next year.

The release adds that Ms. Agha has announced her intentions to dedicate her efforts in this year’s campaign to serve women, refugees and children worldwide.

Also, Lebanese Nadine Elmasri of New York was named first runner-up; and Farah Alhafez of California was second runner-up. For the first time, the Saudi Arabian Basma Alotaibi of California won the title of Miss Arab Talent for her performance in opera singing; and, Joy Al-Nemri of New York won the People’s Choice Vote.

The pageant redefines the image of the Arab woman as a leader and partner in world development, the release notes of the non-political platform for young ladies to achieve personal growth and development, take pride in their heritage while discovering their inner-beauty in achieving their humanitarian goals in life, laying a strong foundation as future leaders, stated Mr. Ashraf Elgamal, organization founder.