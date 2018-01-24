Arizona Women’s Partnership announces its 2018 grant application

The Arizona Women’s Partnership announces the availability of its 2018 grant application for grass roots charities assisting under-served women and children at risk in Arizona.
The volunteer philanthropic non-profit awards grants to recipients addressing critical issues such as: domestic violence, child abuse, adult literacy, youth at risk, ESL, foster children, refugees, homelessness, health and hunger, according to a press release.
Grant awards will be distributed mid-year, the release noted. The Arizona Women’s Partnership applicants must be 501 c(3) non-profits with an operating budget of less than $450,000; be in good financial standing; be non-sectarian; non-partisan; non-school affiliated; non-disease specific; and reflect the mission of assisting under-served women and/or children in Arizona.
“We are proud to note that the Arizona Women’s Partnership, inc. has awarded over $380,000 in grants since 2003 to more than 55 grass roots non-profits, many of which are multiple year recipients,” said long-time Valley resident Paula Cullison, Arizona Women’s Partnership president and founder, in a prepared statement. “The Arizona Women’s Partnership plans to award over $30,000 in grants this cycle.”
The release said funds are generated through donations and fundraisers. A $25,000 donation from the Violet M. Johnson Family Foundation was given in honor of their late maternal grandmother whose philanthropy continues to help women and children in need.
Go to: www.azwp.org for the grant application that must be postmarked by March 31.
Call 602-863-9744 for more information or e-mail azwpinc@aol.com.