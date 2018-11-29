Arizona to observe Pearl Harbor attack anniversary in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services will conduct the state’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony Friday, Dec. 7, at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza.

The program will begin at 10:55 a.m., the local time of the attack on U.S. naval and military facilities 77 years ago in Hawaii.

The event is open to the public.

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force will begin the ceremony with a flyover in a Boeing B17G and a Douglas C-47A.

Veterans service organizations and patriotic groups from across Arizona will place memorial wreaths at the USS Arizona anchor in remembrance of the attack.

Gov. Doug Ducey also will place a memorial wreath during the ceremony on behalf of the state. The governor will speak at the event as well.

The observance began in 1958 when the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association began conducting the ceremony.

Today, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services sponsors the ceremony with funds from the Arizona Veterans’ Donation Fund.

Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, World War II Memorial, is at 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix.