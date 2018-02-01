Arizona Humanities announces 2018 Humanities Awards

Arizona Humanities announces recipients of the 2018 Arizona Humanities Awards to be honored at a public reception on Sunday, March 25 at Phoenix Theatre, 100 E. McDowell Road.
Two new Community Partner Awards will also be presented this year, according to a press release. The Arizona Humanities Board of Directors created the Community Partner Awards to recognize organizations or individuals demonstrating outstanding support to Arizona Humanities and the advancement of the humanities in Arizona.
Humanities Awards recipients are:
- Liz Warren, directs the South Mountain Community College Storytelling Institute in Phoenix-Humanities Public Scholar, Dan Shilling Award
- Almira Poudrier, senior lecturer in the School of International Letters and Cultures at Arizona State University-Friend of the Humanities, Juliana Yoder Award;
- Dagoberto Bailon, a social justice activist and the co-founder of Trans Queer Pueblo “TQP”-Humanities Rising Star Award;
- The Shackelford Family, commits significant volunteer time and financial support to the work of Arizona Humanities-Community Partner Outstanding Supporter Award;
- Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records – Founder’s Community Partner Award.
“We are delighted to honor all of the award winners, and especially pleased that we are able to salute these community partners. These award winners help us bring the rich cultural history of Arizona to communities everywhere,” Brenda Thomson, Arizona Humanities executive director, said in a prepared statement.
Arizona Humanities nominees included:
Humanities Public Scholar Nominees: Erica Alexander, Fabian Alfie, Laura Camden, Betsy Fahlman, Grace Gamez, Doug Hocking, Bjorn Krondorfer, Joan McGregor, Kathy Nakagawa, Michelle Tellez
Friend of the Humanities Nominees: Carol Osman Brown, Susan French, John Genette, James Pennington, Jean Reynolds, Christine Rhodes, Adama Sallu, Rodo Sofranac
Humanities Rising Star Nominees: Jose Gomez, Will Hightower
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.azhumanities.org or call 602-257-0335.