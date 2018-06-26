Arizona D-backs president, CEO Derrick Hall wins Visionary Award

The Association of Luxury Suite Directors has named Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks president and CEO, its 2018 Visionary Award Winner, the sole individual recognized with an award at the ALSD Conference annually.

Mr. Hall received the award Monday, June 25 at the ALSD Conference and Tradeshow in Atlanta.

“I am honored to be named among the best in the sports business by ALSD,” Mr. Hall said in a prepared statement.

“I am truly grateful for the support that our D-backs Team Players contribute daily to the Circle of Success. I am proud of their work to carry out the vision of making the D-backs not only the best place to work in all of sports but to ensure our fans always have an enjoyable experience.”

Considered by many to be among the future leaders of the game, Mr. Hall has turned the D-backs into a model franchise within the sports industry and throughout the business world during his 13 years at the helm of the club, a press release states.

Mr. Hall focuses the organization’s efforts in five areas he has called the “Circle of Success” — fan experience, performance, community, culture and financial efficiency — each of which has seen tremendous success during his tenure.

He was named to Rise Global’s list of 100 Most Influential CEOs, a group that includes names such as Rupert Murdoch, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Tim Cook, Biz Stone, Marissa Mayer and Larry Ellison, according to a release.

Among his accomplishments during his tenure as president and CEO has been the opening of Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, the D-backs’ Spring Training home in Scottsdale; hosting the 2011 Major League All-Star Game at Chase Field and three postseason appearances.

He’s also helped establish the D-backs as a philanthropic entity in the Valley, having surpassed $50 million in charitable giving since the team’s inception in 1998, including more than $6 million last season; and the creation of a corporate culture that led Yahoo! to deem the club as “the best workplace in sports.”