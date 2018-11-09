Arizona Criminal Justice Commission names new public information officer

Arizona Criminal Justice Commission announced Molly E. Edwards was named Public Information Officer/Legislative Liaison.

With more than 17 years experience in government affairs and media relations, Ms. Edwards served as the program director for the O’Connor Institute, public information officer for the Arizona Department of Education and press secretary at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, according to a press release.

“Molly is a great addition to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission team,” Executive Director Andrew LeFevre said in a prepared statement.

“Her passion for working to serve our citizens, her understanding of the criminal justice system and law enforcement, along with her dedication to public service and experience working with the media are strong assets. I am extremely pleased to have someone of Molly’s caliber on our team.”

Her background includes a term as president of the World Affairs Council and completion of the Global Leadership Executive Program at the Thunderbird Garvin School of International Management, a release states.

She is a recent graduate of the Flinn-Brown Civic Leadership Academy, as well as a graduate of theFBI Citizens Academy, Valley Leadership and Scottsdale Leadership.

Ms. Edwards earned a degree in Urban Planning and Environmental design from Arizona State University and is currently a Master’s/Ph.D. candidate in the political science program at Northern Arizona University.