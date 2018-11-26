Arizona Chamber Foundation names new senior research strategist

The Arizona Chamber Foundation has named Dr. Matthew Ladner as its new senior research strategist.

According to a press release, Dr. Ladner will focus his research efforts on challenges facing the Grand Canyon state.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matthew to our team,” said Jessica Pacheco, Arizona Chamber Foundation board chairman, in a prepared statement. “He is a nationally respected analyst on the performance of the American education system. He has shown that he is able to build a broad coalition of support to turn his analyses into actionable policy. We are excited he will be able to focus his time and expertise again on Arizona.”

The release said Dr. Ladner is interested in the economy and how major social shifts like demography will impact Arizona and the nation.

“I am happy to finally be returning home to Phoenix and to support the research and policy work at the Arizona Chamber Foundation,” said Dr. Ladner in a prepared statement. “Arizona stands as a leader in both job growth and academic gains. The can-do embrace of opportunity for all gives me confidence we will tackle the policy challenges that lie ahead.”

Dr. Ladner authored the original research Turn and Face the Strain: Age Demographic Change and the Near Future of American Education, outlining the future funding crisis facing America’s K-12 public education funding.

He also co-authored the American Legislative Exchange Council’s annual Report Card on American Education: Ranking State K-12 Performance, Progress and Reform.

Dr. Ladner has testified before Congress, the United States Commission of Civil Rights and numerous state legislative committees, the release noted.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, he received a master’s and a Ph.D in political science from the University of Houston.

He resides in Phoenix with wife, Anne, and their three children, the release added.