Arizona Cardinal David Johnson hosts inaugural fundraiser Mission 31: Possible

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson hosted his inaugural Mission 31: Possible Monday, Dec. 4 at Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.
In total, the event raised nearly $200,000, which will benefit David Johnson’s Mission 31 Foundation, according to a press release. His mission is to provide opportunities, support and resources to seriously ill children and their families by offering daily support and life changing experiences.
Mr. Johnson and his wife Meghan Johnson hosted more than 200 guests for an evening full of food, wine and auctions. Several teammates, including Elijhaa Penny and Chandler Jones, joined Mr. Johnson to mingle with guests.
The evening’s emcee was Jody Oehler from Fox Sports 910 alongside auctioneer Brian Bauhmor, Pacific Coast Auctioneer.
In addition to meeting the Cardinals, guests were part of a cocktail reception and had an opportunity to participate in live and silent auctions.
“I’m so excited to kick-off my foundation and so thankful for the support I have received from this community and my team,” Mr. Johnson said in a prepared statement.
“My wife and I can’t wait to continue to grow this event and the Foundation. We have always wanted to impact the lives of children and are so lucky to have the opportunity to change lives.”
The Johnsons announced a $15,000 donation at the event last night to jumpstart programming for the Foundation. This donation and other funds raised at Mission 31: Possible will go toward foundation programming such as launching his DJ Lockers.
The technology centers will provide patients and their family members access to electronics that serve as a source of entertainment, a portal for communication, and a diversion during treatment and recovery. DJ’s Lockers will be placed in area children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald houses.