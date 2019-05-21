Area Agency on Aging opens new Aging Resource Center

AGEconnect on 7th, an aging resource center, has opened at 2950 N. 7th Street in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

The Area Agency on Aging has opened AGEconnect on 7th, an Aging Resource Center, at 2950 N. 7th Street in Phoenix.

Seniors can connect with community resources and services at the multi-purpose building, AGEconnect on 7th, open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a press release.

The building, constructed in 1970, was recently updated and renovated “to accommodate the growing needs among our older adult population,” Area Agency on Aging President/CEO Mary Lynn Kasunic said in a prepared statement.

“The building enables us to reach more community residents to help those looking for support and advice.”

Visitors to the first floor Aging Resource Center can access Medicare counseling through the Area Agency’s Benefits Assistance Program as well as information and connection to community resources from the Senior HELP LINE staff, the release said.

In addition to care coordinators providing support and guidance to caregivers, there will be legal assistance for low-income seniors age 60 and older is available by appointment, according to the release.

Information about the State Health Insurance Program and Senior Medicare Fraud Patrol is also available.

Individuals seeking information can go to the new building or call the 24-Hour Senior HELP LINE to make an appointment. Staff members can answer questions about transportation, housing, long-term care, home delivered meals, home care and other services.

The 24-Hour Senior HELP LINE: 602-264-4357 or 888-783-7500; for hard of hearing and deaf individuals, text 520- 775-1899.

Visit: aaaphx.org.